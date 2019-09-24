S'pore's Christian Ho, 12, is youngest to win FIA Karting Academy race

Christian Ho (centre) is also the first Asian to win a race in the FIA Karting Academy Trophy series.

Singapore junior racer Christian Ho added another feather to his cap by becoming the youngest race-winner in the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Karting Academy Trophy series' history.

Christian, who is 12 years and 10 months old, achieved the feat by winning the third and last round of the championship in Lonato, Italy, on Sunday.

He is also the first Asian driver to win a race in the championship's 10-year history, just as he became the first Asian to clinch victory in the German Karting Championship (DKM) series when he triumphed in its Belgium leg last month.

Christian, who was selected by the Singapore Motorsports Association to represent the Republic in the FIA Karting Academy Trophy, ended the series as the vice-champion.

Hence, he will be flying to Paris in November to represent Singapore at the FIA Prize Giving Gala, which will be attended by motorsport champions from all disciplines, including Formula 1.

"I'm really proud that I was able to represent Singapore and take home the win on the same weekend of the Singapore Grand Prix," said Christian in a media release.

"I may not have raced at home, but it's my dream to be able to stand at the top of that podium one day and this weekend's win was a positive step in the right direction."

The FIA Karting Academy Trophy is a global championship organised by the International Karting Commission (CIK-FIA) for young racing talents between the ages of 12 and 14.

Some 50 drivers from 47 countries across five continents took part in the championship and competed on identical OK-Junior karts supplied by the CIK-FIA.

Notable alumni from the championship include F1 drivers like Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Esteban Ocon.

In Italy, Christian won all three heats comfortably and started from pole position in the final, where he maintained his lead to the chequered flag, finishing by more than six seconds ahead of overall champion, Kajus Siksnelis of Lithuania.

Christian will next be taking part in the last round of the DKM karting series in Ampfing, Germany, from Oct 4-6.