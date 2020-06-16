Sports facilities to reopen from Friday

Stadia like the Toa Payoh Stadium will reopen in Phase 2.

Sports facilities, parks and some other public amenities will reopen from Friday, as Singapore moves into Phase 2 of the post-circuit breaker period, the Ministry of Health said in a media statement yesterday.

These include playgrounds, beaches, lawns and fields, stadia, swimming complexes, sports halls, hardcourts, gyms, fitness studios, bowling centres and function rooms.

The changes also apply to similar facilities in private settings, such as condominiums and clubs.

While gatherings of up to five people are allowed, individuals must still maintain safe distancing of at least one metre at all times.

Where the one-metre requirement is not feasible between individuals, it can instead be enforced between groups, with each group comprising not more than five persons, and with no mixing between groups.

Sports facilities have been closed since April 7, when Singapore entered a two-month circuit breaker to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Singapore Premier League clubs are looking forward to updates from the authorities.

The SPL has been suspended since March, with players doing only home-based or individual training.

Said Hougang United coach Clement Teo: "Though we have planned our training sessions in small groups of not more than five, we will continue to do our runs, individual ball work with strength and conditioning work via Zoom until we have been given the green light (to resume field training)."

Eugene Lee, director of World Coaches Academy, which trains triathletes and runs seminars for coaches, is also awaiting more information from Sport Singapore.

Lee has been training some of his athletes online during the circuit breaker period and says he will likely move to a mix of both online and in-person coaching.

But not everyone is raring to return to sports facilities.

Ben Cai, who frequented the gym thrice a week before the circuit breaker, said he will not be going back "at least till end of the year" and will continue to work out at home. - DILENJIT SINGH