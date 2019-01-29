Sports Hub CEO Oon to leave after Rugby 7s

The Singapore Sports Hub is searching for its fourth chief executive officer in just over three years following the sudden resignation of Oon Jin Teik yesterday.

The 55-year-old former national swimmer's departure was announced in a press statement at 9.58pm last night and comes just over a year after he was appointed to the job. He will relinquish the reins after the April 13-14 HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens.

Bryn Jones, the Hub's chairman, will take over as acting CEO until its "global search" for a replacement bears fruit.

"The board extends its heartfelt appreciation to Jin Teik for his strong leadership, passion and unwavering commitment to the project and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours," Jones said in the statement.

No reason was given for Oon's sudden resignation and he could not be reached for further comment.

In the same statement, he said: "I have been privileged to be involved with the Singapore Sports Hub for almost 20 years (since its conceptualisation phase)... They have given me full support throughout my tenure and together with Sports Hub's internal and external partners, we have accomplished a lot.

"I am very proud of this national icon, the Singapore Sports Hub, and I wish the staff, board and management team the very best for the future."

The announcement comes as a surprise to the local sports fraternity as Oon had attended a Lunar New Year luncheon hosted by the Sports Hub at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The Straits Times understands that there was a major disagreement between Oon and the board on the direction of the Sports Hub.

In a statement, national sports agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) voiced its concern "over the resignation of the CEO, and the impact that this would have on Singapore Sports Hub's operations".

"Sport Singapore has sought clarification from the chairman of Singapore Sports Hub on their plans to address this and have emphasised that we will continue to hold them accountable for the delivery of a first-class and vibrant sports, entertainment and lifestyle hub for Singaporeans," said the statement.

OCBC's head of group brand and communications Koh Ching Ching added: "We are surprised by Jin Teik's departure. Since Jin Teik took the helm at the Singapore Sports Hub, the partnership between us has strengthened with mutual respect and understanding.

"Activities at the Singapore Sports Hub have also increased significantly. We see stronger community engagement and buzz, which is something OCBC desires. We will miss working with Jin Teik and wish him all the very best."