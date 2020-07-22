Sports Hub marks fifth anniversary with virtual celebrations

The Singapore Sports Hub is commemorating its fifth anniversary this month, with a virtual celebration that will culminate with the National Day Fiesta on Aug 9.

The Sports Hub has come up with interactive content including a virtual running game, creative Instagram filters and a virtual tour to learn about the rich history of the Kallang area on www.sportshub.com.sg/virtual-play.

The National Day Fiesta will feature a 55-minute show hosted by Michelle Chong's Ah Lian.

For more details, go to www.sportshub.com.sg/national-day-fiesta.