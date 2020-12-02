Sports TV listings
On TV
FOOTBALL
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
TOMORROW:
ISTANBUL BASAKSEHIR v RB LEIPZIG
1.55am, Singtel TV Ch 110 & StarHub TV Ch 214
KRASNODAR v RENNES
1.55am, StarHub TV Ch 215
MAN UNITED v PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN
4am, Singtel TV Ch 110 & StarHub TV Ch 214
SEVILLA v CHELSEA
4am, StarHub TV Ch 215
FERENCVAROS v BARCELONA
4am, StarHub TV Ch 216
* All telecasts live unless stated. For the latest, check singteltv.com.sg & starhubtvplus.com/guide
* Programme times are subject to change
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now