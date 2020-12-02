Sports

Sports TV listings

Dec 02, 2020 06:00 am

On TV

FOOTBALL

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

TOMORROW:

ISTANBUL BASAKSEHIR v RB LEIPZIG

1.55am, Singtel TV Ch 110 & StarHub TV Ch 214

KRASNODAR v RENNES

1.55am, StarHub TV Ch 215

MAN UNITED v PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

4am, Singtel TV Ch 110 & StarHub TV Ch 214

SEVILLA v CHELSEA

4am, StarHub TV Ch 215

FERENCVAROS v BARCELONA

4am, StarHub TV Ch 216

* All telecasts live unless stated. For the latest, check singteltv.com.sg & starhubtvplus.com/guide

* Programme times are subject to change

