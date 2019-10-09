Springboks charge into last eight
Third-string scrumhalf Cobus Reinach scored a hat-trick of tries in 11 minutes as South Africa stormed into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a 66-7 victory over Canada yesterday.
The Springboks ran in six tries in the first half-hour alone. Canada's task was made even harder after replacement lock Josh Larsen was shown a red card for an illegal shoulder charge at a ruck before half-time.
South Africa lead Pool B with three wins and a defeat, but could be overtaken by New Zealand, who meet Italy on Saturday. - REUTERS
Roger Federer wins Shanghai Masters opener
Roger Federer claimed victory in his Shanghai Masters opener with a straight-set win over Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas last night.
The 38-year-old won 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) and plays David Goffin or Mikhail Kukushkin in the last 16.
Federer is looking to end the season on a high with a fourth title of the year - although he failed to win a 21st Grand Slam this season.
Cheered on by his band of local supporters, who held aloft banners proclaiming their hero "superhuman", Federer won the second-set tie-break - and the match - with a forehand smash. - AFP
Strong start for water polo team
Singapore started their Fina Water Polo Challengers Cup campaign with a convincing 26-5 win over Zimbabwe in Group A at the OCBC Aquatic Centre last night.
Lee Cheng Kang led the way with seven goals, earning himself the Player of the Game award in the process.
Chiam Kun Yang, Ang An Jun and 15 year-old Tang Yee Heng scored hat-tricks, while Ooi Yee Jia, Wayne Chong and Jayden See bagged two goals each and Chow Jing Lun contributed one.
The Republic's next match is against Malaysia at 7.30pm today.
