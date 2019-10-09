Springboks charge into last eight

Third-string scrumhalf Cobus Reinach scored a hat-trick of tries in 11 minutes as South Africa stormed into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a 66-7 victory over Canada yesterday.

The Springboks ran in six tries in the first half-hour alone. Canada's task was made even harder after replacement lock Josh Larsen was shown a red card for an illegal shoulder charge at a ruck before half-time.