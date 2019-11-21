Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon up for awards

The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) has been shortlisted for the Event of the Year and Best Asian Running Event awards at the Mass Participation World (MPW) conference in Singapore from Dec 2-4.

The SCSM is coming up against nine other entries in both categories, including the Tokyo Marathon, one of the six Abbott World Marathon Majors.

The OCBC Cycle, an annual cycling event with close to 7,000 riders taking part this year, is in the running for the Best Asian Cycling Event.

Two other local events have also been nominated - the Spartan Race Bukit Timah for the Best Obstacle Course Race Event and the MetaSprint Series for Best Asian Engagement.

The award ceremony will be held at Hilton Singapore hotel on Dec 3, the second day of the the MPW conference, formerly known as Mass Participation Asia conference.

The finalists for all nine award categories were selected based on data collected via self and industry award nomination, anonymous industry expert nomination and information taken from a survey.