Star shuttlers heading to Singapore

China's Lin Dan lost to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew (above) at the Thailand Masters final last month.

A host of badminton greats, including two-time Olympic gold medallist Lin Dan and 2016 Olympic champion Chen Long, yesterday confirmed their participation in the Singapore Open in April.

The duo will lead a 35-player Chinese contingent which includes the likes of Li Xuerui, who won the women's singles title at the 2012 Olympics.

Lin Dan's participation not only adds glamour to the tournament, but also raises the prospect of a rematch with Singapore's Loh Kean Yew.

Loh, 21, stunned the 35-year-old to win the Thailand Masters in Bangkok last month for his first Badminton World Federation World Tour title.

Whether they will square off at the World Tour Super 500 event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from April 9 to 14 will depend on next month's draw and how they progress.

FYI WHAT: Singapore Badminton Open

WHEN: April 9-14

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium

WHO: Some of the world's top badminton players, including the likes of five-time world champion Lin Dan and 2016 Olympic gold medallist Chen Long, will be here. Top women's players include 2012 Olympic champion Li Xuerui, Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon and India's Saina Nehwal.

TICKETS: Available via apactix.com and sportshubtix.com. Early-bird ticket sales end on Feb 28.

When asked about possibly playing against the five-time world champion again, world No. 69 Loh said: "I know a lot of people are looking forward for this possible rematch, but it'll really depend on the draw.

"There are so many top shuttlers coming to the Singapore Open this year, so I have to focus on improving my game and mental strength first."

Besides world No. 12 Lin Dan, other notable men's shuttlers who have signed up for the Singapore Open include world No. 4 Chen Long, India's Srikanth Kidambi (No. 8) and Sameer Verma (No. 13), Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto (No. 10) and Malaysia's Chong Wei Feng (No. 47).

Lin Dan is hoping to rack up the ranking points as he bids to qualify for next year's Tokyo Olympics.

He said in a media release: "I have registered for quite a number of tournaments this year, including the Singapore Open.

"I'm hoping to earn as many points as possible, to improve my ranking. I hope to get mentally prepared before the Olympic qualification period commences."

In the women's draw, China's Li Xuerui, 28, is also hoping that the Singapore Open will provide a stepping stone as she ramps up her bid to qualify for the Olympics.

The former world No. 1 clinched the women's singles title at the London Olympics and reached the Singapore Open final in 2013 and 2014, losing both times to compatriot Wang Yihan.

She said: "It's been a long time since I last competed in Singapore and I'm using this to improve my ranking ahead of the Olympic qualifying period.

"Qualifying for the Olympics is definitely my target now. I'm building up my stamina and pace, getting ready for the upcoming tournaments when the qualifying period starts."

The world No. 22's rivals for the title include Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon (No. 8), who won the 2016 Singapore Open, and India's Saina Nehwal (No. 9), the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist.

Malaysia's two reigning Olympic silver-winning pairs - the mixed duo of Goh Liu Ying and Chan Peng Soon, and men's pair of Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong - will also be here.

Goh and Tan (world No. 13), will face stiff competition from China's Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen (No. 2), and Indonesia's Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan (No. 7).

There could be more entrants as shuttlers have until Feb 26 to confirm their participation for the Singapore Open.