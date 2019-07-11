Stellar showing by Singapore's youth bowlers
Singapore's youth bowlers racked up three golds, five silvers and two bronzes at the Asian School Tenpin Bowling Championships in Hong Kong.
Fion Liew won the girls' all-events gold with an 18-game total of 4,139 pinfalls, while Arianne Tay (3,965) was second.
In the team events, the girls' and boys' teams picked up a silver and a bronze each.
This means for the first time since the Republic took part in this meet, every team member will be coming home with a medal.
The masters events take place today and tomorrow.
