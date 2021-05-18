Sports

Suarez keeps Atleti on course for title

May 18, 2021 06:00 am

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone heaped praise on Luis  Suarez after the Uruguayan  scored in the 88th minute to help  them pip Osasuna 2-1 yesterday  morning (Singapore time), keeping them on course for the La  Liga title.

Suarez, Atletico’s top scorer  this season, had not found the  net in five previous outings and  had wasted a series of clear  chances in a nerve-shredding  penultimate game of the season.

Atletico were handed a blow  in the 75th minute, when Ante  Budimir gave Osasuna a shock  lead, just after nearest challengers Real Madrid went ahead  against Athletic Bilbao.

But Brazilian left-back Renan  Lodi equalised before Suarez  kept his cool in front of goal to  turn in a Yannick Carrasco pass.

“Suarez showed incredible  spirit, he has not been scoring  recently but he kept on coming  close,” said Simeone as his side  stayed two points ahead of Real,  who won 1-0 via Nacho Fernandez’s 68th-minute goal.

Victory at Real Valladolid in  their last game of the season on  Sunday will hand Atletico a first  title in seven years.

Little Maisie Ong, 7, making big waves
Sports

Maisie, 7, making big waves

Related Stories

More help for fitness industry amid stricter Covid-19 measures

Local tournaments suspended amid tightening measures against Covid-19

New Zealand Rugby to vote on sale of All Blacks' stake to US firm

Over at the Nou Camp,  Barcelona dropped out of the  title race after a 2-1 defeat by  Celta Vigo, as Santi Mina’s  brace overturned Lionel Messi’s  28th-minute opener.

This means they can finish  only third at best. – REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OTHER SPORTS