Suarez keeps Atleti on course for title

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone heaped praise on Luis Suarez after the Uruguayan scored in the 88th minute to help them pip Osasuna 2-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time), keeping them on course for the La Liga title.

Suarez, Atletico’s top scorer this season, had not found the net in five previous outings and had wasted a series of clear chances in a nerve-shredding penultimate game of the season.

Atletico were handed a blow in the 75th minute, when Ante Budimir gave Osasuna a shock lead, just after nearest challengers Real Madrid went ahead against Athletic Bilbao.

But Brazilian left-back Renan Lodi equalised before Suarez kept his cool in front of goal to turn in a Yannick Carrasco pass.

“Suarez showed incredible spirit, he has not been scoring recently but he kept on coming close,” said Simeone as his side stayed two points ahead of Real, who won 1-0 via Nacho Fernandez’s 68th-minute goal.

Victory at Real Valladolid in their last game of the season on Sunday will hand Atletico a first title in seven years.

Over at the Nou Camp, Barcelona dropped out of the title race after a 2-1 defeat by Celta Vigo, as Santi Mina’s brace overturned Lionel Messi’s 28th-minute opener.