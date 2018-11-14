Sunwolves to play 2 games in Singapore next year

Willie Britz, captain and flanker of the Super Rugby side Sunwolves, scoring a try during their 42-37 win over the Bulls at the National Stadium in June.

Super Rugby outfit Hito-Communications Sunwolves will play two of their matches in Singapore next year, both against South African opposition.

The Japanese outfit play their season-opener against Cell C Sharks on Feb 16 and another match against Emirates Lions on March 23 at the National Stadium.

Just like this year, six of their other matches will be held at the Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

The Sunwolves, who have played some of their games at the National Stadium since 2016, collected three wins this year, but finished bottom of the table in the Australian conference.

Coached by ex-All Black Tony Brown, the Sunwolves are aiming to challenge the top teams in Super Rugby next season.

Brown took over in September from Jamie Joseph, who relinquished his dual role to focus on the Japan national team ahead of next year's Rugby World Cup on home soil.