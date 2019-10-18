Super early bird tickets for HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens

Tickets for next year's HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens are on sale for a super early bird rate until Nov 25.

Fans can get their tickets at up to 27 per cent off the regular price for the 16-team tournament at the National Stadium on April 11-12.

Under this offer, prices start at $35 for adults, $17 for youths and $88 for a family of four, while HSBC cardholders get a further 5 per cent discount. Children under four receive free entry.

Singapore Sports Hub chairman Bryn Jones is welcoming rugby fans to spend an Easter weekend at the event.

He said: "With the combination of the speed and agility on the pitch and off-pitch carnivalesque entertainment with fancy dress for all ages, we encourage rugby fans and families from around the world to spend a meaningful Easter holiday in Singapore for the Sevens in 2020."

This year's event, which attracted about 57,000 fans over two days, saw South Africa defeating Fiji 20-19 in the final.

The Republic will continue to be one of the hosts of the 10-leg series till 2023.