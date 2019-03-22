Super Rugby has helped improve Japan's national team, says veteran

Fumiaki Tanaka can't wait to pull on the Sunwolves jersey again.

At the 2015 Rugby World Cup, Japan's national team achieved their best showing, winning three of their four pool games, including a 34-32 upset over former champions South Africa.

But scrum-half Fumiaki Tanaka, 34, feels that the Brave Blossoms can do even better at this year's World Cup, which they will host, as he believes that Japanese outfit Sunwolves' participation in the Super Rugby Series since 2016 has lifted the bar for the national team.

"Since we've had a team in the Super Rugby, it has given us more opportunities to play and grow the competitiveness of Japanese players," the veteran said, in reference to many of his teammates who play for both the Sunwolves and Japan.

He was speaking through an interpreter at a press conference yesterday, ahead of tomorrow's Super Rugby match between the Sunwolves and the Lions at the National Stadium.

However, the Tokyo-based franchise's future is shrouded in uncertainty. The Australian newspaper reported on Wednesday that the Sunwolves are to be axed from the competition.

Super Rugby's governing body, Sanzaar, is expected to make an official announcement this afternoon, to reduce the number of teams from 15 to 14 from 2021.

News of the Sunwolves' likely demise has been greeted by dismay by the rugby fraternity.

Former All Black Piri Weepu told The New Paper on Wednesday that it would be sad to lose them. He said: "Their rugby is a bit different but they are developing to get up to speed with every other franchise."

Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson fears that they could play fewer matches, with one team axed.

"We need rugby. That's the important thing," he told the Newcastle Herald yesterday.

Amid the uncertainty, Tanaka remains positive and looks forward to being World Cup hosts this September.

"Rugby is not big in Japan and this will be a good chance to sell them on the sport... One day, I want it to be as popular as baseball and soccer," he said.

He is also gunning for a win tomorrow, as the Sunwolves aim to improve on their record of one win in five matches this season.

He said: "We had some tough training, but now it's time to enjoy the game... I'm excited to wear the Sunwolves colours again."