Super Rugby's Sunwolves back Samurai Blue

Japan's HITO-Communications Sunwolves have been going through their paces ahead of their Super Rugby clash with South Africa's Bulls tomorrow at the National Stadium (kick off 8pm).

Yesterday, the Japanese club's players Nikoloz Khatiashvili and Ryuji Noguchi engaged fans at the Singapore Sports Hub Festival of Football, and showed their support for Japan's football team during the World Cup screening of the vital Japan v Poland game.