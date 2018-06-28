Swim Schooling aims to impart kids with water skills

Joseph Schooling conducted a demo coaching session during the launch of Swim Schooling at Our Tampines Hub yesterday.

Singapore's Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling has a vision: Everyone should be water safe.

The 23-year-old, who launched his swim school Swim Schooling at Our Tampines Hub yesterday, said kids should be equipped with the necessary water skills.

"Swim Schooling is about empowering kids to be water safe, to be confident in the water so that they never have to go through that life-threatening example or lesson," he said.

The school will hire coaches to teach children aged three to 11 years old skills such as water confidence, life-saving and techniques for competitive swimming.

May Schooling, Joseph's mother and one of the school's directors, said: "We're trying to build water confidence and empower kids to achieve their aquatic dreams.

"Joseph had this dream when he was young, and so we started this so kids will dare to dream."

The launch was attended by parents and their children, some of whom got the opportunity to take part in a demo coaching session conducted by Schooling.

For homemaker Ng Hui Yan, who lives in Johor, the opportunity was well worth the trip across the border.

Said the 37-year-old Singaporean: "We got to know about this event on Facebook, and we came across from Johor because my son is very inspired by Schooling."

Banker John Tee, 39, echoed that sentiment, saying: "Naturally, we want our son to swim better, but more than that, we also wanted to support our national champion." - JONAH FOONG