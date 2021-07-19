Tadej Pogacar wins second straight Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar won a second successive Tour de France yesterday as Wout van Aert claimed the final stage on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Pogacar, 22, stole in at the 11th hour to win the 2020 edition. But this year, the Slovenian stamped his authority in the first week and pulled on the yellow jersey as the undisputed champion.

Mark Cavendish failed in his bid to set a record of 35 stage wins as van Aert won the final stage of the 2021 Tour.

Cavendish struggled to find space and could not come past van Aert in the final few metres of the bunch sprint on Paris' Champs-Elysees.