Take a virtual ride in Max Verstappen’s Red Bull

Motor-racing fans in Singapore get to enjoy three exclusive virtual reality (VR) experiences ahead of this year's Singapore Grand Prix from Sept 20-22.

These VR experiences will make their debut with the F1 Power Up truck, which is making pit stops around Singapore till September.

Fans can choose to race around the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Max Verstappen's Red Bull, go on a behind-the-scenes tour, or explore the massive Circuit Park - all in 360 degrees VR, without breaking a sweat.

These experiences are part of several complimentary fan-friendly activities under the "F1 Power Up" community series, launched in the lead-up to this year's Singapore GP.

Besides the three 360-degree VR experiences, visitors can also learn how technological advances in F1 have impacted our day-to-day lives.

The F1 Power Up trucks will make pit stops islandwide at schools, heartlands, community events and public spaces.

Organisations and schools who wish to have the F1 Power Up truck at their premises can send their requests to info@singaporegp.sg.

For a full list of F1 Power Up pit stops, visit www.singaporegp.sg/powerup.