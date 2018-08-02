Team Sky best place for Thomas

Team Sky boss Dave Brailsford said he intended to negotiate a new deal for Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas, after the Welshman said he was "open to hearing other options".

The Welsh cyclist has been with Team Sky since their inception in 2010, mainly living in the shadows of first Bradley Wiggins and then Chris Froome before his breakout victory this year.

His new-found status as Grand Tour winner would make him an obvious target for rival teams, but Brailsford believes the 32-year-old Welshman is best-served by staying at Sky.

"I am pretty positive this is the best team for Geraint," fellow Welshman Brailsford told BBC Radio Wales yesterday.

"It's not unusual that these guys win something big and it puts them in a different place to when they started out. With the contract negotiations, we will sit down and thrash it all out."