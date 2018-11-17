Teenage bowlers take centrestage at Singapore Nationals

Teenage bowlers Jomond Chia and Charlene Lim emerged as the men's and women's open division champions respectively at the 49th Singapore Nationals on Saturday.

Top seed Jomond, 18, had to work for his $5,800 cash prize, though, as he overcame second seed Ahmad Safwan at the Singapore Bowling @ Rifle Range bowling centre.

Buoyed by a 212-207 win over Brandon Ong in the first stage of the step-ladder finals, Ahmad was on fire as he progressed to the second stage to meet Jomond.

He defeated Jomond 223-195 in the first game, but Jomond turned the tables to seal his title by winning the second game 255-233.

“I didn’t really have much expectation in the first game but, during the second game, I became more comfortable with the lane and approach, and I managed to string a few strikes together to put pressure on him,” said Jomond.

This is his first senior championship win, adding to last year's Singapore International Open Youth title.

In the women’s division, top seed Charlene, 19, clinched the $2,800 prize money after defeating Geraldine Ng 203-155. Ng had pipped Jazreel Tan 209-204 in the first stage of the step-ladder finals.

Said Charlene: “I’m happy and delighted, I’ve always wanted to win the Singapore Nationals but I didn’t

think that I would have done it any time soon."