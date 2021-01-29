Sports

Thomas Bach dismisses Tokyo Olympics cancellation talk

Jan 29, 2021 06:00 am

International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach on Wednesday said organisers were committed to holding a "successful and safe" Tokyo Games this year, dismissing cancellation talk as "speculation" - but admitted for the first time that fans may not be allowed.

Bach also announced a "playbook" of measures, so as to host the delayed Tokyo 2020 safely.

But when asked if fans will be able to attend the July 23-Aug 8 sporting extravaganza, he said: "This I cannot tell you.

"Our priority is to ensure safe Olympic Games and we will do whatever is needed to organise safe Olympic Games." - AFP

OTHER SPORTS