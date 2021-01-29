Thomas Bach dismisses Tokyo Olympics cancellation talk
International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach on Wednesday said organisers were committed to holding a "successful and safe" Tokyo Games this year, dismissing cancellation talk as "speculation" - but admitted for the first time that fans may not be allowed.
Bach also announced a "playbook" of measures, so as to host the delayed Tokyo 2020 safely.
But when asked if fans will be able to attend the July 23-Aug 8 sporting extravaganza, he said: "This I cannot tell you.
"Our priority is to ensure safe Olympic Games and we will do whatever is needed to organise safe Olympic Games." - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now