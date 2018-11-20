Three Of Amir Khan’s most sensational knockouts

On Friday, November 23, Singapore’s Amir Khan will get his first crack at a mixed martial arts title.

He will face Filipino superstar Eduard “Landslide” Folayang for the vacant ONE Lightweight World Championship at ONE: Conquest of Champions.

Before the 24-year-old Evolve MMA product takes to the cage inside the Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, check out three of his most sensational knockouts.

Khan TKOs John Chang

Chinese Taipei’s John Chang made his promotional debut at ONE: ASCENT TO POWER in May 2016 following three consecutive stoppage victories, and looked to make a statement against Khan in Singapore.

Khan clinched up with his rival just seconds into the contest, and utilized a body lock takedown to bring the contest to the ground. Chang tried pulling off a heel hook, but the young lion’s flexibility helped him slip out of trouble.

Eventually, the Singaporean slithered to a full mount, where he bombarded Chang with an onslaught of punches and elbows.

When it became clear the Chinese Taipei representative could not defend himself, the referee stopped the contest at the 3:39 mark and awarded Khan with a first-round TKO victory.

Khan KOs Jarsolav Jartim

The Czech Republic’s Jaroslav Jartim looked to recover from a short notice loss by upending Khan at ONE CHAMPIONSHIP: SHANGHAI in September 2017. However, the result did not end up as he had hoped.

In the early exchanges, both competitors maintained a safe distance when throwing their strikes. Once again, Khan tried to bring the lightweight contest to the ground, and although he was successful and took his rival’s back at one point, the Czech was able to return to his feet.

Merely seconds later, the Singaporean ended the bout with his strikes — he cracked Jartim with a left head kick, re-established his footing, and then knocked him out with a powerful cross at 3:46 of the opening round.

What Amir Khan does best 👊 What Amir Khan Ansari does best 👊 Shanghai | 8 September | LIVE and FREE on the ONE Super App: http://bit.ly/ONESuperApp | TV: Check local listings for global broadcast Posted by ONE Championship on Saturday, 18 August 2018

Khan TKOs Lee

In a classic match-up of the striker versus the grappler, Khan prevailed over promotional newcomer Sung Jong Lee at ONE: Unstoppable Dreams.

Following a competitive first round, the South Korean continued to use his dangerous grappling prowess to submit Khan. Just two minutes into the second frame, Lee threatened the Singaporean with leg locks and heel hooks.

However, Khan eventually rolled away freely, stood over his fatigued opponent, and rained down punches until Lee turtled up. Once it became apparent the South Korean could not defend himself, the referee stopped the contest at 3:39 of round two.

Khan hopes to deliver an even more exciting KO this coming Friday.