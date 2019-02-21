Three must-watch bouts at ONE: Call To Greatness

ONE Championship will celebrate its homecoming on Friday (Feb 22) with an exciting show.

ONE: Call To Greatness at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, will feature a World Title bout, a pair of ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix quarter-final contests, and riveting matches with some of martial arts’ greatest competitors.

Before the action gets underway, here are three bouts to keep your eyes on.

Stamp Fairtex, Amir Khan and Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke PHOTO: ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

#1 Stamp Fairtex’s Push To Make Martial Arts History

ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Stamp Fairtex has a chance to make history on Friday.

She will challenge Janet “JT” Todd for the vacant ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title in the night’s main event.

Stamp Fairtex PHOTO: ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

Not only could she become the inaugural titleholder, but the Thai could also become the first two-sport ONE World Champion in the promotion’s history.

Her opponent, Janet Todd, will provide a stiff challenge.

An IFMA Pan-American Muay Thai Champion, “JT” is considered one of the leading Americans in the sport and will be motivated to make a name for herself off Stamp’s newfound popularity.

#2 Hometown Hero Amir Khan Aims For Triumphant Return

Singaporean Amir Khan will be looking to mark his return to the ONE cage with a win on home soil.

He is set to face two-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Champion Ariel “Tarzan” Sexton in the quarter-finals of the inaugural ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix.

Amir Khan PHOTO: ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

Seeing this match as an opportunity back towards World Title contention, Khan – soon to be a father — insists this will be business as usual.

ONE’s reigning knockout king has shifted into high gear as he prepares for a fantasy run deep into the tournament.

Yet, it will not be a walk in the park.

The visiting Costa Rican wants to stake his claim as one of the premier lightweights in The Home Of Martial Arts, and he can move a step closer to that goal upsetting Khan's hopes of advancing into the semi-finals.

#3 Dejdamrong’s Bid For Redemption

Former ONE Strawweight World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke will attempt to avenge an upset loss in his highly anticipated rematch against Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado.

Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke PHOTO: ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

“Kru Rong” suffered a surprise first-round knockout at the hands of his Filipino adversary when the two originally met at ONE: Iron Will in March.

A victory for the Singaporean resident and Evolve representative would not only erase the pain of his previous defeat, but also repay his mother for her unwavering support throughout his martial arts career.