Three new sports for 2022 Asian Games

Karate, sport climbing and baseball/softball have been added to the programme for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, taking the number of approved sports at the event to 40, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said yesterday.

The three will already be featured in next year's Tokyo Olympics, which will feature a total of 33 sports.

The OCA has yet to determine the disciplines and events within the 40 sports but said a total of 51 venues in nine clusters will host them.