Three reasons to watch ONE: Conquest Of Champions

This Friday (Nov 23), ONE Championship will hold one of its biggest events of the year, ONE: Conquest of Champions, at the Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon “The Truth” Vera will defend his belt against Italy’s Mauro “The Hammer” Cerilli in the main event. Also, former titleholder Eduard “Landslide” Folayang will take on Singapore’s own Amir Khan for the vacant ONE Lightweight World Title in the co-main event.

There are plenty of reasons to catch this blockbuster, but here are three of the most important reasons why Singaporeans should watch this show.

Amir Khan’s Shot At History

The vacant ONE Lightweight World Championship will find a new home when Folayang and Khan meet in the night’s co-main event.

A year ago, “Landslide” lost his title to Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen in the same venue, and he is coming in determined not to experience the same fate.

However, a similar drive fuels Khan, as the promotion’s leading knockout artist has a chance to become the first homegrown Singaporean World Champion.

“I have the utmost respect for Folayang,” Khan said during the ONE: CONQUEST OF CHAMPIONS Press Conference.

“He is a tough warrior in and out of the cage. He was the former champ and a high-caliber martial artist, but I’m 100 percent confident that I will get the victory this Friday.

“To be honest, if you asked me four years ago if I had to face Eduard, I would think it's crazy – I mean, I wouldn’t stand a chance four years ago. But how Singapore is the fastest developing country in the world, so [are] its athletes and people, too.”

The two hard-hitters will definitely put on a show, as their hunger for the gold will push them to deliver their best performances in the cage yet.

Brandon Vera’s Return To The Cage

Two years since his last victory in the cage, Vera — the first and only ONE Heavyweight World Champion — will defend his crown against his toughest challenge to date.

Cerilli is a champion in his own right. He claimed the Cage Warriors Heavyweight Title in Europe, and knocked out four of his last five opponents.

Vera was emotional at the event’s recent press conference, as he explained how the people of the Philippines inspired him to be a better champion, and declared empathically that he is ready to return following an extended absence.

“To be back after such a long pause doing the entertainment world and then for them to find this monster, Mauro, it’s like, ‘Hey Brandon, welcome back, here’s your opponent, he beat his last five opponents and knocked out four, are you game?’ I could only go, ‘Sure, what the heck, let’s try,'” the Filipino-American quipped.

Will we see another scintillating performance from “The Truth,” or will the promotional newcomer become the first person to defeat Vera in the ONE cage?

Rahul Raju Steps Up On Short Notice

Singapore-based warrior Rahul “The Kerala Krusher” Raju will come in as a late replacement for South Korean lightweight “Crazy Dog” Dae Sung Park to face Filipino hero Honorio “The Rock” Banario.

The former ONE Featherweight World Champion has been on fire since moving up to the lightweight division. He racked up five straight victories before his win streak was snapped by Khan in September.

Rahul Raju PHOTO: ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

Banario will look to get back to his winning ways and resume his climb to the top of the division when he matches up with a new opponent in a 79-kilogram catch weight bout, just days before the event.

Raju has never been known to back down from a challenge.

The 27-year-old, who trains out of Juggernaut Fight Club, has faced a top lightweight contender in Shannon Wiratchai and pushed modern-day grappling legend Garry Tonon to three rounds.

Now, he draws another revered lightweight.

Both competitors are looking to establish their place in the division, and will certainly do whatever it takes to get the win.