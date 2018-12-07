Tiffany Teo’s favorite go-to food spots

Tiffany “No Chill” Teo may be known for her exploits in the cage, but her teammates recently discovered another interesting talent.

“We went to Sabah for a BJJ tournament a few months ago, and they were impressed with how much I can eat,” the ONE Championship strawweight contender said.

“They started calling me the ‘Fat Woman of Asia’ after that.”

The nickname is a play on the team’s Instagram page, "@fathumansofasia," where they post their random food outings or late night guilty pleasures.

With a diverse range of food offerings available in Singapore, we asked the Team Highlight Reel representative where her favorite food stops are.

Bedok 85 Market

“It’s my personal favorite — Bak Chor Mee, Peanut Soup, Chai Chee Porridge, BBQ Wings, and Hokkien Mee,” she shared.

“I find it nicer than other hawkers, and I grew up staying at Bedok, so I might be biased!”

Even without her home bias, the Bedok 85 Market is actually famous for being home to some of the city’s best bak chor mee, and as the hometown girl suggests, there are more stalls worth exploring.

She also highly recommends two other hawker centers – Newton Food Center for the wings, satay, stingray, and craft beers, and Changi Village Hawker for their nasi lemak.

Asian Favorites

Teo also has some go-to spots for authentic food from neighboring Asian countries.

“Nakhon Kitchen [in Kovan] and Diandin Leluk [in Golden Mile Complex] are pretty similar,” she explained. “[They have] regular Thai food like pineapple fried rice, tom yum soup, and the like.”

In a country where dim sum is not too uncommon, Teo enjoys one restaurant in particular.

“Swee Choon has more variety,” she said, talking about Swee Choon Tim Sum, a fixture in Jalan Besar for more than 50 years.

For Teo, Mrs. Pho is the place to check out for Vietnamese food, JTown Cafe in Orchard is her go-to restaurant for good Indonesian food, and she enjoys Kim Dae Mun Korean Food because “it offers affordable and authentic Korean food."

Buffets & More

Leong Kee (Klang) Bak Kut Teh in Geylang is a definite must-try as well.

“The dry bak kut teh is the star of this show,” she said. “The meat is tender and expertly cooked. It’s coated in a thick rich sauce, and it is not too spicy.”

For spicy lovers, however, she recommends Ma La Xiang Guo in the Sengkang Square Hawker.

Also, I Am Café in Bugis and New Harbour Café are her favorite spots for western food, with a helpful tip about the latter.

“I love their roasted pork – it goes well with Guinness and Kilkenny draft beers,” the former choir girl suggested.

For fried chicken, there are two that caught her fancy – Tender Fresh, which is her “all-time fave,” and Arnold’s Fried Chicken.

Finally, a foodie’s list won’t be complete without a buffet, and two of the best for her are Yakiniku Heijoen and Goro Goro Steamboat Buffet. Teo could go on, but encourages people to try out those places first.