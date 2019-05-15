TNP's Dilenjit Singh named Sports Journalist of the Year

The New Paper sub-editor Dilenjit Singh with his Sports Journalist of the Year trophy, which was presented by Speaker of Parliament and SNOC president Tan Chuan-Jin, MCCY Permanent Secretary Tan Gee Keow (in red) and Boon-Ngee Sebastian of the Tote Board (in green).

The New Paper's Dilenjit Singh was named the Sports Journalist of the Year at the Singapore Sports Awards at Orchard Hotel last night.

Dilenjit, 37, who has been at TNP since 2010, is a sub-editor by trade but also does reporting. He diligently covered events such as the AFF Suzuki Cup and the International Champions Cup last year.

"It's a genuine surprise to win this award because reporting is only my side job. I'd like to thank my editor Tan Kim Han for pushing me outside my comfort zone as a sub-editor and also my colleagues for filling in for me when I'm out reporting," he said.

Dilenjit was nominated by TNP, along with former intern Kimberly Kwek. The other nominees were Sazali Abdul Aziz and Nicole Chia from The Straits Times and Matthew Mohan from Channel NewsAsia.

GREAT ASSET

Among the articles that Dilenjit wrote was a piece on Fandi's Fledglings, the youngsters who came to the fore under interim national coach Fandi Ahmad at the Suzuki Cup.

He also interviewed many other subjects, ranging from local shuttler Joel Koh, who quit school to train for the Youth Olympics, to former world No. 1 tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, who said Singapore always has a special place in her heart.

TNP sports editor Tan said: "Dilen has been a great asset, pursuing any task assigned to him with thoroughness. It's a well-deserved win for him."

TNP editor Eugene Wee said: "We are really proud of Dilen. His win is all the more impressive considering he has to juggle sports writing with his duties as a sub-editor." - ADEENA NAGIB