Tokyo 2020 chief on alert over coronavirus

The chief executive officer of the Tokyo Olympics admitted yesterday that organisers are "extremely worried" about the possible effect of the coronavirus on this summer's Games.

Toshiro Muto said he hoped the outbreak in China would be quickly contained to restore confidence in the run-up to the July 24- Aug 9 Olympics.

"We plan to cooperate with the IOC (International Olympic Committee), the IPC (International Paralympic Committee), the government and the city of Tokyo to tackle the disease," he added.