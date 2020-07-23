Tokyo 2020 preparing to deliver Olympics even if Covid-19 hasn't eased
Tokyo Olympics organisers are preparing to host the Games next year even if the global coronavirus pandemic hasn't eased substantially, organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto told Reuters on Tuesday.
Muto said that although organisers hoped the threat posed by the virus could be reduced, nobody knows what the situation will be when the Games start on July 23, 2021.
Organisers are assuming Covid-19 will remain a major problem.
"It is rather difficult for us to expect that the coronavirus pandemic is contained," Muto told Reuters. "But if we can deliver the Games in Tokyo with coronavirus, Tokyo can be the role model for the next Olympic Games or other various international events.
"By delivering the Games successfully in Tokyo, we strongly hope that can create a legacy in the history of mankind." - REUTERS
