Tokyo Games boss Mori sorry for sexist remarks

Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori apologised yesterday for making sexist remarks, but refused to resign and dug a deeper hole when he admitted he didn't "speak to women much".

Mori's comments, in which he said women speak too much in meetings, are the latest headache for organisers already battling public disquiet about the pandemic-postponed Games.

The 83-year-old former prime minister triggered further criticism when he admitted "I don't speak to women much" in a hastily organised press conference called to make his apology.

He also added that he was "not thinking about resigning" and insisted he was responding to comments he had heard about women speaking for too long.

"What I said... went against the spirit of the Olympics and Paralympics, and I recognise that it was inappropriate," he said.

"I hear those things often. I don't speak to women much recently, so I wouldn't know.