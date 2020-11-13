Tokyo Olympic athletes to be exempted from quarantine

Athletes arriving in Tokyo for next year's Olympic Games, postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be exempt from the 14-day isolation period Japan has imposed on overseas travellers to help stop the virus spreading.

Olympic organisers said yesterday details still need to be worked out.

But measures for athletes are likely to include coronavirus testing within 72 hours before arriving in Japan.

But they warned decisions on spectators from overseas have yet to be made, saying a 14-day quarantine was "impossible".

"Athletes, coaches and Games officials that are eligible for the Tokyo Games will be allowed to enter the country, provided significant measures are made before they get to Japan," Tokyo 2020 chief executive officer Toshiro Muto told a news conference.

Muto was speaking after a meeting between officials from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the national government and Tokyo 2020 organisers on infection prevention procedures during the Games.

He said a decision on foreign spectators would be made next year, adding: "It is impossible to set a 14-day quarantine period for foreign spectators, so tests before and upon arrival are needed."