Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori's comments 'inappropriate': IOC

Yoshiro Mori. PHOTO: REUTERS
Feb 10, 2021 06:00 am

Sexist comments made by Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori were "completely inappropriate", the International Olympic Committe`e (IOC) said yesterday, as the row over his controversial remarks continues to simmer.

The IOC's statement came as Japanese media said organisers were planning to meet this week to discuss their response to the uproar.

Several hundred Olympic volunteers have quit since Mori last week said women speak too much in meetings.

He has since apologised but not stepped down, and the IOC last week said it considered the matter closed.

But yesterday, it released a lengthy statement citing its commitment to gender equality and distancing itself from the remarks made by Mori.

"The recent comments of Tokyo 2020 president Mori were absolutely inappropriate and in contradiction to the IOC's commitments and the reforms of its Olympic Agenda 2020," it said. - AFP

