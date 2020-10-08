Sports

Tokyo Olympics to cut $380m in cost

Oct 08, 2020 06:00 am

The cost of the delayed Tokyo Olympics will be slashed by US$280 million (S$380.5m), organisers said yesterday, touting a scaled-back, less flashy Games, with cuts to everything from staffing to pyrotechnics.

But the final cost of the event - officially budgeted before the pandemic at US$12 billion - remains unclear because additional expenses caused by the postponement have not yet been made public.

"Tokyo 2020 believes that this work will help to create a model for future global events including forthcoming Games amid the new normal in which we now live," organisers said. - AFP

Run for charity

