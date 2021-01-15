Top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying cruises into Yonex Thailand Open q-finals

Women's badminton world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying breezed into the Yonex Thailand Open quarter-finals yesterday, sweeping aside South Korea's Kim Ga-eun 21-16, 21-10 in 29 minutes.

The 26-year-old Taiwanese's victory came as the Badminton World Federation declared the tournament safe to continue after three Covid-19 cases in the first two days.

Tai will face Canada's eighth seed Michelle Li today for a place in tomorrow's semi-finals.

World No. 10 Li also sealed her place by defeating a South Korean, dispatching Sung Ji-hyun 21-17, 21-17.

Former world champion Ratchanok Intanon defeated Germany's Yvonne Li 21-11, 21-15 to set up a last-eight clash with South Korea's An Se-young.