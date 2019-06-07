Top table tennis players in action at Our Tampines Hub

Some of the world's top paddlers will be in action at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) from Nov 21-24, when the Singapore leg and finale of the T2 Diamond Table Tennis League will be held.

T2 and Sport Singapore announced the venue in a statement yesterday, adding that tickets will go on sale from August.

Our Tampines Hub is a tier-two regional sports centre under SportSG's sports facilities masterplan. Another such centre is under construction in Punggol.

SportSG chief executive Lim Teck Yin said: "The regional sports centres are capable of hosting world class sporting action in the heartlands.

"Our Tampines Hub, which is the first of these, is suited for the T2 Diamond particularly when we want to activate in the community and bring a distinctive local flavour to the event.

" I hope the Tampines residents and Singaporeans-at-large will be excited to give the world's best paddlers a rapturous welcome..."

TOP 32 PLAYERS

T2 Diamond 2019, organised in collaboration with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), is in its second season and features 32 of the best men's and women's players, as well as a total prize purse of US$1.5 million (S$2.05 million).

Last July, ITTF and T2 inked a deal for the latter's events to serve as a test bed for the world body's new initiatives in 2019 and 2020, as the ITTF looks to revamp its competitions and programmes from 2021.

The Singapore event is likely to feature two or more local paddlers, considering Singapore paddler Feng Tianwei's ITTF current world ranking (women's No. 12) and the host city's right to nominate players under their host exemptions.

Feng reached the final of the inaugural edition in 2017, when she lost to Romania's Bernadette Szocs.

The other stops for this year's league are in Johor, Malaysia, next month and Haikou, China, in September.