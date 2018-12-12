Top triathletes to do battle in Singapore

Triathletes such as Olympic silver medallist Jonny Brownlee and and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Henri Schoeman will be in Singapore for the finale of the Super League Triathlon Championship Series at the One15 Marina in Sentosa from Feb 23-24 next year.

The series features five new formats - Triple Mix, Eliminator, Equalizer, Sprint Enduro and Enduro - in shorter races than the traditional Olympic distance of a 1.5km swim, a 40km bike ride and a 10km run.

In the Singapore leg, which follows stops in Jersey, Malta and Mallorca, athletes will battle it out in the Eliminator and Enduro formats.

The Eliminator format comprises three rounds of swim-bike-run, with a 10-minute break between each round. The top 15 will make the second round, and the top 10 will make the final round.

The Enduro features three continuous rounds, each comprising a 300m swim, a 5km bike ride and a 1.6km run. The two slowest athletes at the end of each discipline will be eliminated.