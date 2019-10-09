Toulon chief Mourad Boudjellal urges France's rugby players to revolt

France's Guilhem Guirado (left) has reportedly been stripped of his captaincy after falling out with coach Jacques Brunel (right).

France players must "kick the coaches out" and take full control of the team if they are to have any chance of winning the Rugby World Cup, said French club Toulon's president Mourad Boudjellal.

Boudjellal's call to take action comes amid French media reports that captain Guilhem Guirado has fallen out with coach Jacques Brunel ahead of Saturday's clash with Pool C leaders England.

Guirado has reportedly been stripped his captaincy by the management, reported French media.

"You're there for your career and for your country. You're there for French rugby and to try to go as far as possible, to see if you can win this World Cup - but we will only get there if you take control," Boudjellal told the French media.

"Japan is a magnificent country to visit. Our coaches who are there, I invite you to... treat yourself and leave the players to tell their own stories because for years, I've not understood the game plan of this France team.

"Something is going wrong, so it's over to you guys (the players)... there are guys in this group who will be major coaches in the future... kick the coaches out, take control, because we are ready to follow you."

France will hope to avoid an open rebellion similar to the one against coach Marc Lievremont that marked their campaign in 2011.

However, that team went on to reach the final, where they lost by a point to New Zealand.

Like England, Les Bleus have qualified for this edition's quarter-finals, having won their first three matches - beating Argentina 23-21 and the United States 33-9, before holding on for a nerve-racking 23-21 win over Tonga.

POOL C WINNERS

Saturday's game against the unbeaten England will determine the Pool C winners, who will go on to face the second-placed side in Pool D in the quarter-finals the following week.

With Wales in prime position to beat Australia to the top spot in Pool D, there have been suggestions that it might be better for France to lose and avoid the two-time world champions Wallabies.

Fullback Maxime Medard scoffed at that idea, however.

"Wales or Australia, it won't change a thing. They are both better than us," he said.

"England are currently two or three levels above us. We have to do all we can to put our game in place, do some good things and build confidence ahead of the quarter-final.

"We have no preference over who we play next, there is no choice. We're not going to throw the match."

England, however, could be without their marauding No. 8 Billy Vunipola, who did not train yesterday as he recovers from an ankle injury sustained against Argentina.