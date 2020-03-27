Sports

Tour de France mulls a spectator ban

Mar 27, 2020 06:00 am

This year's Tour de France - if it goes ahead - could be staged without spectators in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic, French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu told France Bleu radio station on Wednesday.

The French government is in talks with Tour organisers about the June 27-July 19 edition of world cycling's top event, which draws more than 10 millions fans annually to the roads of France.

All options are being considered, including postponement or cancellation of the event, which has been raced every year in peacetime since 1903. - AFP

