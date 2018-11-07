Training with the All Blacks

All Blacks' Tim Perry and his teammates Angus Ta'avao and Liam Coltman conducted a rugby clinic organised by AIG Singapore at the Tanglin Rugby Club (TRC) pitch yesterday.

About 150 children from five local rugby clubs - TRC, Centaurs Rugby, Singapore Cricket Club rugby academy, Dragons Rugby Club and Titans - were put through their paces as the New Zealand players dished out advice and kept a watchful eye on them.