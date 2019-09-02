Tributes pour in for F2 driver Anthoine Hubert, who died in crash

A portrait of BWT Arden's French driver Anthoine Hubert is covered with condolence messages at the entrance of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa, Belgium, yesterday.

Motor racing prospect Anthoine Hubert was killed by a horrific high-speed crash just minutes into Saturday's Formula Two race held before the weekend's F1 Belgian Grand Prix, the FIA announced.

Hubert, who was considered a serious talent by Renault's F1 set-up, died aged 22 following a three-car pile-up also involving Juan Manuel Correa and Giuliano Alesi at the exit of the Raidillon corner, one of the fastest sections of the quick Spa-Francorchamps track.

Tributes poured in for Hubert, with a "devastated" Formula One saying that "He will never be forgotten" and Lewis Hamilton hailing the Frenchman as a "hero".

"This is devastating. God rest your soul Anthoine. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family today," the reigning five-time F1 world champion said on Instagram.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wrote on Twitter: Absolutely shocked by the tragic accident of Anthoine Hubert. Terrible. My thoughts are with him and his family, friends, team and loved ones."

In a statement, the FIA said that BWT Arden driver Hubert died at 6.35pm local time (12.35am yesterday morning, Singapore time).

Correa is said to be in a "stable condition" at the CHU hospital in Liege after suffering leg fractures and spinal injuries during the crash.

BIG FUTURE

Hubert was a Renault F1 junior and the reigning GP3 series champion, and his strong performance in junior categories had earned him full backing from Renault, who were preparing him for a big future.

He had won twice in the F2 championship this season, at the French and Monaco Grand Prix meetings.