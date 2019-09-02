Sports

Tributes pour in for F2 driver Anthoine Hubert, who died in crash

A portrait of BWT Arden's French driver Anthoine Hubert is covered with condolence messages at the entrance of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa, Belgium, yesterday. PHOTO: AFP
Sep 02, 2019 06:00 am

Motor racing prospect Anthoine Hubert was killed by a horrific high-speed crash just minutes into Saturday's Formula Two race held before the weekend's F1 Belgian Grand Prix, the FIA announced.

Hubert, who was considered a serious talent by Renault's F1 set-up, died aged 22 following a three-car pile-up also involving Juan Manuel Correa and Giuliano Alesi at the exit of the Raidillon corner, one of the fastest sections of the quick Spa-Francorchamps track.

Tributes poured in for Hubert, with a "devastated" Formula One saying that "He will never be forgotten" and Lewis Hamilton hailing the Frenchman as a "hero".

"This is devastating. God rest your soul Anthoine. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family today," the reigning five-time F1 world champion said on Instagram.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wrote on Twitter: Absolutely shocked by the tragic accident of Anthoine Hubert. Terrible. My thoughts are with him and his family, friends, team and loved ones."

In a statement, the FIA said that BWT Arden driver Hubert died at 6.35pm local time (12.35am yesterday morning, Singapore time).

Charles Leclerc dedicates his first F1 win to friend who died in crash
Sports

Leclerc: This win is for you, Anthoine

Correa is said to be in a "stable condition" at the CHU hospital in Liege after suffering leg fractures and spinal injuries during the crash.

BIG FUTURE

Hubert was a Renault F1 junior and the reigning GP3 series champion, and his strong performance in junior categories had earned him full backing from Renault, who were preparing him for a big future.

He had won twice in the F2 championship this season, at the French and Monaco Grand Prix meetings.

His death came after he hit a wall at Raidillon and smashed into Correa at high speed, flipping the American's Sauber junior team car upside down and shattering Hubert's vehicle, the main monocoque separating from the rear. - AFP

