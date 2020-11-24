Two MMA events by ONE at Singapore Indoor Stadium next month

Mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation One Championship yesterday announced it would stage two live events at the Singapore Indoor Stadium next month.

Big Bang will be on Dec 4, while Collision Course is on Dec 18. Both will feature up to 250 paid spectators in attendance.

The announcement comes on the back of One's successful Inside The Matrix event on Oct 30, which was the first live sport event to feature spectators since the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets cost $188 each and there were also 250 fans present.

These shows are part of a pilot project the Government hopes will help identify a model that can be widely implemented, so that more large-scale events can resume safely in Singapore.