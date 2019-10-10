Sports

Two out of two for Singapore's water polo team

Oct 10, 2019 06:00 am

The Singapore water polo team made it two wins in a row in Group A of the Fina Water Polo Challengers Cup when they trounced Malaysia 20-5 at the OCBC Aquatic Centre last night.

Fresh from scoring seven goals in the 26-5 win over Zimbabwe on Tuesday, Lee Cheng Kang continued his red-hot form in front of goal as he plundered another six goals against the Malaysians, taking his overall tally to 13 goals in the competition.

The Republic have a bye today, but there will be no rest as they will be playing a training match against Austria.

Wales weather Fijian storm to reach Rugby World Cup quarter-finals
Football

Wales weather Fijian storm to reach Rugby World Cup q-finals

Related Stories

Toulon chief Mourad Boudjellal urges France's rugby players to revolt

Springboks charge into last eight

Singapore fencer Amita Berthier, 18, wins senior satellite tourney

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OTHER SPORTS