Two out of two for Singapore's water polo team

The Singapore water polo team made it two wins in a row in Group A of the Fina Water Polo Challengers Cup when they trounced Malaysia 20-5 at the OCBC Aquatic Centre last night.

Fresh from scoring seven goals in the 26-5 win over Zimbabwe on Tuesday, Lee Cheng Kang continued his red-hot form in front of goal as he plundered another six goals against the Malaysians, taking his overall tally to 13 goals in the competition.

The Republic have a bye today, but there will be no rest as they will be playing a training match against Austria.