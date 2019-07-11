UFC Fight Night Singapore will be on Oct 26

This year's UFC Fight Night Singapore event will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 26, the organisers announced yesterday.

"Singapore is an important market for UFC as we look to strengthen our business internationally and continue to grow the sport of MMA in Asia," said Kevin Chang, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) senior vice-president, Asia Pacific.

Singapore Tourism Board's executive director for sports Jean Ng said: "We are pleased to host the UFC Fight Night as it adds to our dynamic calendar of world-class sporting events and further entrenches Singapore's position as a regional sports tourism hub."

In 2017, UFC Fight Night Singapore kicked off with fan favourite Holly Holm beating Bethe Correia. Last year, British upstart Leon Edwards defeated Donald Cerrone. Both events attracted a total of nearly 15,000 spectators.

More information about the Oct 26 event will be announced in the coming weeks. To register interest, go to www.ufc.com/singapore