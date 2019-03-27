Uncertainty reigns as McGregor retires amid comeback

Conor McGregor's announcement that he is to retire from mixed martial arts (MMA) sent shockwaves around the sporting world yesterday but, in a sport that seldom plays by normal rules, it could mean his comeback is closer than ever.

As recently as Monday on an American TV chat show, the 30-year-old former two-weight Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title-holder said he was in negotiations to fight in July.

Only a few hours after that broadcast, the Irishman took to social media to announce he was walking away from the sport that has made him famous and earned him hundreds of millions of dollars.

"Hey guys quick announcement, I've decided to retire from the sport formally known as 'Mixed Martial Art' today," McGregor posted on his verified Twitter account.

"I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition."

It was the second time that McGregor had announced on Twitter that he was leaving the sport. A month after losing to Nate Diaz in March 2016, he said he had decided to "retire young".

That retirement lasted a matter of days and he subsequently signed an agreement to fight Diaz later in the same year, winning a five-round war of attrition on points.

McGregor's management did not respond to a request for comment yesterday, but UFC president Dana White said he understood McGregor's decision, given his wealth and the commercial success of his whiskey brand.

"He has the money to retire and his whiskey is killing it. It totally makes sense," White said in a statement.

"If I were him I would retire too. He has accomplished incredible things in this sport. I am so happy for him and I look forward to seeing him be as successful outside of the Octagon as he was in it."

McGregor and White, who played a major role in transforming UFC into a global brand, have clashed before.

According to media reports in the United States, the latest dispute is over McGregor's ability to headline a card with no title on the line.

McGregor has not fought since a fourth-round lightweight title fight loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov last October that sparked an ugly post-fight brawl and led to a fine and a six-month ban.