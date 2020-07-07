Under-performing Ferrari to bring forward upgrades

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (above) finished second in the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix, while teammate Sebastian Vettel managed only 10th.

Ferrari are planning to speed up the introduction of upgrades to their under-performing Formula One car after a tough season-opener in Austria last Sunday (July 5).

The Italian team had aimed to bring new parts to the July 19 Hungarian Grand Prix, but said on Monday they hoped to have some for this weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix at the same Austrian circuit.

“The SF1000 (car) didn’t measure up, even compared to expectations ahead of the event,” Ferrari said on their website.

“Because of this, development has already been going on at full pace for some time. This is in the hope of bringing forward to next weekend the introduction of the aerodynamic package scheduled for the Hungarian Grand Prix – or, at least, some of its components.”

Ferrari said having two back-to-back races at the same circuit allowed the upgrades to be checked more accurately.

Last Sunday, Charles Leclerc was lucky to finish second, while teammate Sebastian Vettel managed only 10th. – REUTERS