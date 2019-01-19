Unsung heroes' efforts recognised through inaugural SportsCares awards

President Halimah Yacob (fourth from right) and Sport Singapore chief Lim Teck Yin (far right) along with recipients of the SportsCares awards.

Six individuals and organisations received the inaugural SportCares awards yesterday as recognition for their dedication to the SportCares mission to change lives through sport.

President Halimah Yacob presented them the awards at the Istana, where a reception was held for SportCares volunteers, partners and constituents.

President Halimah said: “It is timely for us to acknowledge and recognise the contributions of individuals and organisations who have supported SportCares in their initiatives.

"The growth of SportCares over the years is only made possible with support from volunteers, coaches as well as partners and donors. The collective efforts of this community of care, show that by working together, we can uplift our friends and those in need, and that through sports, we can bring out the best in one another to reach even greater heights.”

There are three categories in the inaugural edition of the award – Sporting Inspiration Award, Coaching Inspiration Award and Corporate Giving Inspiration Award – each honouring the voluntary efforts of individuals and organisations who have contributed through various SportCares initiatives.

One of the award winners for the Sporting Inspiration Award is the NTU Welfare Service Club, which has been a SportCares partner since 2015, and helped raised $50,000 for their NTU SEA Lions Programme.

Ms Sarah Quek, a member of the NTU Sea Lions Programme, said: “I joined the programme as I thought it was meaningful yet different from the other volunteering opportunities available.

"I had the chance to mentor and befriend many of the participants and I am glad they saw me as a role model too. I feel proud when I see participants overcome their fear of the water or when they are able to make better decisions through our help.”

There were also others who devoted their time and even took time off work to help out in sporting causes.

Daniel Lee, a winner of the Coaching Inspiration Award, was one of them. He started out as a volunteer for the Wheelchair Rugby team in 2016 before eventually becoming their volunteer full-time coach. He also accompanied the team for overseas competitions.