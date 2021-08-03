US gymnast Simone Biles returns for today’s balance beam final

American star Simone Biles will return to competition at the Tokyo Olympics for today's closing women's gymnastics beam final, announced USA Gymnastics yesterday.

"We are so excited to confirm that you will see two US athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can't wait to watch you both!" the US gymnastics federation posted on social media yesterday.

The confirmation followed the appearance of Biles' name on the starting list of eight finalists for the beam.

The four-time Olympic champion, 24, widely considered to have pushed the sport to new limits, has said she is struggling with the "twisties", a condition where gymnasts lose the ability to orientate themselves in mid-air.

Biles pulled out of last week's team competition after one vault, and later withdrew from the all-around final and three of the four apparatus finals - the floor, vault and uneven bars.

Pressure had been on her to win at least five gold medals in Tokyo to equal the Olympic all-time gymnastics record of nine.