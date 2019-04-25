Valtteri Bottas out to make amends in Azerbaijan

Valtteri Bottas (right) will be hoping to regain the championship lead from Lewis Hamilton (left).

Valtteri Bottas has a score to settle as he heads into Sunday's Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix, determined to make up for a lost win and regain the championship lead from Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

The Finn was leading around the streets of Baku last year when a puncture three laps from the end handed victory to Hamilton instead.

The Briton went on to win 10 more races on his way to a fifth title while Bottas, 29, ended the season demoralised and with zero wins.

Bottas has come back from the winter stronger and looking more of a match for his teammate, even if Hamilton has returned to the top of the standings after chalking up his second win of the season in China on April 14.

"For sure, I would prefer to still be leading but that's the situation now and if I keep performing well I can turn it around," said Bottas, who trails Hamilton by six points with 18 races remaining.

"So that's going to be the goal for Baku," added the Finn, who was on pole in China but dropped behind Hamilton at the start.

FAVOURITES

Mercedes head into Sunday's race as favourites after three one-two finishes - the strongest start to a campaign since Williams in 1992.

They have also won two of the three races in Azerbaijan, even if it has not been a particularly happy hunting ground for Hamilton. Last year's victory was his first podium appearance there.

Nothing can be taken for granted at a circuit that has served up some thrillers in the past, mixing ultra-long straights and tight corners with no margin for error.

Like Bottas, Ferrari will also be hoping to make a statement.

Already 57 points behind Mercedes in the overall standings, the pre-season favourites have a meagre haul of two third-place finishes from the first three races and cannot afford to lose any more ground.

New recruit Charles Leclerc, smarting from being ordered to let four-time champion Sebastian Vettel pass in China and denied a maiden Formula One win by engine trouble in Bahrain, will be fired up.