Verstappen ends Brazil GP punishment
Red Bull's Max Verstappen has completed the public service punishment imposed on him after last year's Brazilian Grand Prix, by attending a gathering of international race stewards in Geneva.
The FIA, Formula One's governing body, said on Sunday that the Dutchman had taken part in interactive case study sessions with race officials over the weekend.
"We are doing our job on the track, trying to get the best out of the race, and it's clear that the stewards are doing their job to find the best way to reach a fair decision," Verstappen, 21, was quoted as saying.
"It's been a good lesson for me and I've learnt a lot, both in my day in Marrakesh, which I really enjoyed and which gave me a good understanding of the stewards, and now here."
Verstappen, the youngest ever Formula One winner, was ordered to do two days of public service for a confrontation with Force India's Esteban Ocon at Interlagos in November.
Verstappen was leading the Brazilian GP when he tried to pass backmarker Ocon, who attempted to retake the position but made contact and sent the Dutchman into a spin that cost him victory.The Red Bull driver angrily confronted the Frenchman afterwards and shoved him, an action for which he was then punished.
Verstappen served the first of the two days by joining officials at an all-electric Formula E race in Morocco last month, observing how race decisions were made. - REUTERS
FAS referees to be attired by Warrix
The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and Warrix Sport inked a deal yesterday to provide the attire for referees for FAS-sanctioned domestic matches till 2021. This applies to all FAS-registered referees, from the Singapore Premier League to Class 3 match officials.
FAS referee assessors and instructors will also wear Warrix-branded attire during official duty.
FAS president Lim Kia Tong, who was present at the event, said: "It is important to us to continue to aim for and reach higher standards...
"Match officials are a vital component of the game and we are delighted that Warrix shares our vision and is on board with us in this partnership.
" We have also looked into the progression of our local referees. By introducing more learning opportunities and ensuring a clear development pathway, we hope to bring more referees into the fold and expand our pool of officials."
