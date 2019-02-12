Verstappen ends Brazil GP punishment

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has completed the public service punishment imposed on him after last year's Brazilian Grand Prix, by attending a gathering of international race stewards in Geneva.

The FIA, Formula One's governing body, said on Sunday that the Dutchman had taken part in interactive case study sessions with race officials over the weekend.

"We are doing our job on the track, trying to get the best out of the race, and it's clear that the stewards are doing their job to find the best way to reach a fair decision," Verstappen, 21, was quoted as saying.

"It's been a good lesson for me and I've learnt a lot, both in my day in Marrakesh, which I really enjoyed and which gave me a good understanding of the stewards, and now here."

Verstappen, the youngest ever Formula One winner, was ordered to do two days of public service for a confrontation with Force India's Esteban Ocon at Interlagos in November.

Verstappen was leading the Brazilian GP when he tried to pass backmarker Ocon, who attempted to retake the position but made contact and sent the Dutchman into a spin that cost him victory.The Red Bull driver angrily confronted the Frenchman afterwards and shoved him, an action for which he was then punished.