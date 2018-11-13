Verstappen gets 2 days of public service for row with Ocon

Formula One stewards ordered Max Verstappen to do two days of public service for an angry confrontation with Force India's Esteban Ocon, following a collision that cost the Red Bull driver victory in Brazil yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Verstappen was leading at Interlagos when he tried to pass backmarker Ocon, who tried to retake the position but instead made contact.

The impact sent the 21-year-old Dutchman into a spin and allowed five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to win for Mercedes.

The Red Bull driver, who had called the Frenchman an idiot over the radio among other more colourful language, was seen on television angrily confronting Ocon after the race and giving him a shove.

The stewards said in a statement that Verstappen entered the weigh bridge garage, and "following a few words, started an altercation, pushing or hitting Ocon forcefully several times in the chest".

Verstappen dismissed those who said he had taken things too far, adding: "I don't care what those people say. I am a winner.