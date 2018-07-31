Verstappen in no mood for a vacation

Dutch driver Max Verstappen's Red Bull car being transported away, after engine failure sidelined him after five laps of Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was in no mood for Formula One's August holiday break after an engine failure sidelined him after five laps of Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver's expletive-laden reaction over the team radio was largely bleeped out for the television audience.

"I don't really feel like going away on holiday now as this isn't the way I wanted to finish the first part of the season," said the 20-year-old.

"I would like to get back in the car to race again and finish on a strong result, unfortunately, I can't."

The youngest ever race winner in Formula One history, Verstappen has an army of fans with thousands travelling to Budapest to cheer him on.

He feared they could suffer further disappointment.

"I'm not sure if this will mean engine penalties for Spa," he said, referring to the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of August which is also the closest to his home.

Team boss Christian Horner turned his sights on engine provider Renault and added that he would let Renault F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul "come up with the excuses afterwards".

Red Bull are ditching Renault at the end of the season and switching to Honda from 2019.

Renault powered the former champions to drivers' and constructor's titles between 2010 and 2013, but the relationship has frayed in the current V6 turbo hybrid era.

Red Bull had fancied their chances in Hungary before the weekend but rain in qualifying dented their hopes, with Verstappen starting seventh and Daniel Ricciardo back in 12th.